On a Temperature Roller Coaster

Another beautiful April day! You can't go wrong with warm and sunny, but the fire danger was a little high because of the wind and dried fine fuels. Temperatures recently have been all over the place - record warmth Easter weekend, cold and snow Monday, and the warmup again Tuesday into Wednesday. Thursday will not be as nice as temperatures swoon once again. A cold front will move through the state early with clouds, wind, cooler temperatures and showers of rain and snow. The mountains will see snow showers and possibly a few inches of accumulation. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, but 20s and 30s in the mountains. With the wind it will feel even colder to be outside. That front will clear for Friday which will be mostly sunny and temperatures will rebound back up to average-ish. However, another drop in the temperatures will happen this weekend. A cold front will cross the state on Saturday with showers of rain and snow, wind, and a reinforcing shot of chilly air. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. The mountains will have highs in the 20s and 30s with more snow showers and wind. Sunday will be cool with a few snow showers. Highs will be below normal in the 40s with a blustery northwest wind. Below normal temperatures and a few light snow showers will continue into the beginning of next week.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist