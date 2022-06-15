On The Hot Seat

Moisture is flowing into Montana Wednesday morning out of Alberta, sending moderate bands of rain towards eastern Montana. Lewistown will see notable accumulation from this particular rain event, Great Falls will see accumulation as well; but less. As the low pressure system bringing slight rain today moves out to the east, the moisture will follow it out the door, leaving skies mostly sunny and dry for the next two days. Friday will be a day to beat the heat across the treasure state, withn the first moisture of the day coming in the form of higher elevation showers on the divide. With such rapid heating, strong to severe storms may pop up across the state on Friday afternoon. Temperatures across the state will be above 95 degrees; with multiple areas looking to top 100. Saturday will be around 10 degrees cooler with slight afternoon showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Sunday will see heavier rain than Saturday, also with convective afternoon thunderstorms. This rainfall will continue into Monday, as it looks to also be another strong wind day. Tuesday may possibly start a more dry trend throughout the rest of the week after showers peter out Monday night. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -