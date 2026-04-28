One More Day of Showers Before Beautiful Weather into the Weekend

It's been cool, breezy, snowy, rainy and stormy in Montana for nearly a week, but that streak is about to come to an end. Wednesday will be one last showery day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most of the showers will be around in the morning with decreasing showers and clouds later in the afternoon. A mix of rain and snow is possible in the higher elevations, with an outside chance at a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Thursday is the final day of April and it will be beautiful with highs in the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Friday, the 1st of May will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s. A weak system will move through the state on Saturday with isolated thunderstorms. Most areas will be dry. A few showers may linger on Sunday, but overall it will be an even drier day. Highs this weekend will top out in the 60s to around 70. Warm, sunny and dry weather will continue on Monday. The next weather maker will come through Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms along a cold front that will bring lower temperatures and snow levels on Wednesday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist