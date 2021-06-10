One more day of Strong to Severe Storms

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will remain in effect until 2 pm for the higher elevations of west-central Montana.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for southeast Montana, and portions of northeast Montana until tonight.

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for southeast Montana until Friday at 3 am.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for Fort Peck Lake until Friday evening.

Thursday, a cold front will move in off the Pacific and bring another round of moisture, cool the temperatures, and kick up the wind for the state. The risk for severe storms will be possible across the region. The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging wind, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours at times. It's always good to remember storms can move quickly, so always make sure you have a plan. The strongest storms are expected in the eastern half of the state; a possible tornado cannot be ruled out. Behind the passage of today's cold front daytime highs will cool to the 50s and 60s, ahead of the front high temperatures will remain in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Overnight low temperatures will be near freezing in portions of southwest, and western Montana, so if you have sensitive plants outside, try to protect them.

Friday into the weekend, an area of high-pressure will allow for dry conditions, mostly sunny skies, and high temperatures climbing back into the 80s and 90s.

Looking ahead into next week, record highs will be likely, and fire danger will be high by mid-week.

Have a great day.

A.R 😊

