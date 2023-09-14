One of the Most Beautiful Weekends of the Year

The final weekend of summer will be one of, if not the most beautiful weekends of the year with sunshine, warmth and clean air. Some of the leaves are starting to change, making for even prettier conditions outside. High pressure will move in for mainly clear skies and warm temperatures on Friday through the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s with sunny skies. Sunday will have a few increasing high clouds, with highs in the 80s to around 90. Monday will be warm again with partly cloudy skies. Highs again will be in the 80s. There will be a strong wind across most of the state that will elevate the fire danger, so be careful. What could be the final storm system of summer will move in on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low pressure will develop producing widespread rain on Wednesday into Thursday. High temperatures could be as cool as the 50s and 60s. There is enough cold air with this system that some snow will fly in the mountains. Several inches could accumulate above about 6000'. This storm may linger into the start of fall next Saturday the 23rd with cool temperatures and scattered showers.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist