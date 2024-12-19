One of the Wildest Wind Storms of the Year

This wind storm is one of the strongest events of the year 2024, and this system will be long gone by Thursday thankfully. Most areas in Montana have experienced sustained wind between 30-50mph, with gusts between 50 and 80mph. The Rocky Mountain Front and East Glacier area had some gusts in the 90mph range. Fortunately reports of damage have been limited so far, and there was one tractor trailer that was blown over in the Livingston area. The wind will die down slowly after midnight. Thursday will be a much different day with mostly sunny skies, light wind, and temperatures ranging from the 10s in northeast Montana to the 30s and 40s elsewhere. Friday is the final day of autumn. Northeast Montana will again be cold but the rest of the state will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s and 50s. The wind will be strong across the Rocky Mountain Front and northern plains including Great Falls. Helena will have little to no wind. Saturday is officially the first day of winter but most of the state will be partly cloudy and mild. An inversion should keep Helena's temperature in the 40s, but Great Falls will be in the 50s to near 60. Cold air in the 20s will continue to grip northeast Montana. Saturday night a weak system will spread some rain and snow showers across central and southern areas. The mountains could pick up a few inches with little accumulation in the lower elevations. The storm will quickly move away on Sunday morning with partly cloudy skies, windy conditions, and highs in the 40s to near 50. Mild conditions will continue for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday is Christmas Day, which looks partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 40s for most of the state. There's a slim chance for a little spotty snow on Christmas Eve into Christmas morning but most of the state should be dry.

Enjoy the calmer conditions,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist