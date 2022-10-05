One Week From Today Could Be Quite Different

A little cooldown is in Montana's immediate future, but a more significant drop in temperature along with snow is possible next week. We'll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now it was another beautiful autumn day. A weak cold front will clip eastern Montana on Wednesday night with some showers and the entire state will cool down for Thursday. Highs will drop into the 50s east, 60s to around 70 elsewhere. Some cloud cover will break up through the day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions by afternoon. That's the only blip in the radar because the weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Monday will be gorgeous as well with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Our run of sunny, dry weather may end on Tuesday. A cold front will drop south out of Canada with rain showers and falling temperatures. Snow levels will have to be watched as cooler and cooler air keeps moving in. Snow could start up in the mountains but end up down in the lower elevations with even a little accumulation possible. Highs will likely occur in the morning reaching the 40s and 50s, but temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon down into the 30s supporting a rain and snow mix. The mountains could see several inches with a coating up to a few inches in the lower elevations. Overnight lows should drop to freezing or just below 32. Any snow that does fall and accumulate will likely melt on Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s and a return of sunshine. After that, a return to warmer temperatures in the 60s to around 70 will happen by the weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist