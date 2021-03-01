Menu

Watch
Weather

Actions

The Warming Trend Starts Today

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Day1.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack WIND1.png
Futuretrack WIND2.png
Futuretrack WIND3.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack Wind4.png
Futuretrack Wind5.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 6:51 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 12:24:42-05

A weather pattern change will bring warmer weather into the first Meteorological day of Spring. Today will be a dry day, with mostly sunny skies and breezy to windy conditions. The wind will also help feed today's daytime highs into the 40s and 50s. A minor front will pass tonight into Tuesday, slightly cooling the temperatures down for Tuesday.

Tuesday, the wind will be a nuisance for our friends in north-central Montana. The state will see a little more cloud cover, and daytime highs will trend in the 40s.

Wednesday will be a pleasant day. The wind will be on the light side, the skies will be clear, and most of the state high temperatures will trend in the upper 40s and low to mid-50s.

Thursday will be equivalent to Wednesday, and the only difference will be warmer temperatures. Daytime highs will trend in the 50s, and a few locations will even hit the 60s.

Happy Women's Month.
A.R.😊

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream Local News Anytime