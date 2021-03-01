The Warming Trend Starts Today

A weather pattern change will bring warmer weather into the first Meteorological day of Spring. Today will be a dry day, with mostly sunny skies and breezy to windy conditions. The wind will also help feed today's daytime highs into the 40s and 50s. A minor front will pass tonight into Tuesday, slightly cooling the temperatures down for Tuesday.

Tuesday, the wind will be a nuisance for our friends in north-central Montana. The state will see a little more cloud cover, and daytime highs will trend in the 40s.

Wednesday will be a pleasant day. The wind will be on the light side, the skies will be clear, and most of the state high temperatures will trend in the upper 40s and low to mid-50s.

Thursday will be equivalent to Wednesday, and the only difference will be warmer temperatures. Daytime highs will trend in the 50s, and a few locations will even hit the 60s.

