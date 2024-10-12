Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Out of this World Storm Subsides

Special.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack6.png
Futuretrack7.png
Futuretrack8.png
WatchWarning1.png
WatchWarning2.png
Futuretrack WIND1.png
Futuretrack WIND2.png
Futuretrack WIND3.png
Futuretrack Wind4.png
Day1.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted
and last updated

THAT was an amazing storm. This round of the northern lights has come to an end but the weekend will be almost as beautiful. High pressure is moving in which will create clear skies, light wind and mild temperatures. More good news is that the air quality has improved across the state as the high pressure is creating a northerly flow, pushing the smoke off to the south. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s to around 70. Sunday will mainly clear with highs in the 60s and 70s. Monday and Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s. A southwest flow will push temperatures up to near record levels but also potentially steer more wildfire smoke up into the state. Late next week, a pattern change is looking more likely with a chance at moisture and cooler temperatures that should slow those wildfires down. Temperatures will drop and snow levels will drop as well. A more active weather pattern is likely from there through the rest of October.

Have a great weekend,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader