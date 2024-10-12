Out of this World Storm Subsides

THAT was an amazing storm. This round of the northern lights has come to an end but the weekend will be almost as beautiful. High pressure is moving in which will create clear skies, light wind and mild temperatures. More good news is that the air quality has improved across the state as the high pressure is creating a northerly flow, pushing the smoke off to the south. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s to around 70. Sunday will mainly clear with highs in the 60s and 70s. Monday and Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s. A southwest flow will push temperatures up to near record levels but also potentially steer more wildfire smoke up into the state. Late next week, a pattern change is looking more likely with a chance at moisture and cooler temperatures that should slow those wildfires down. Temperatures will drop and snow levels will drop as well. A more active weather pattern is likely from there through the rest of October.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist