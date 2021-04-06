Out With the Cold, In With the New

Now that was a beautiful April day! After Monday's snow and chill, sunshine and warmer temperatures graced most of the state. Temperatures will continue to warm for Wednesday. Highs will top out in the 60s to around 70. Skies will be clear with a few clouds sneaking in late in the day. Watch out for the wind that will increase through late morning and the afternoon. Fire danger will be high again. Burning anything outdoors is not a good idea. Thursday will not be as nice. A cold front will move through the state early with clouds, wind, cooler temperatures and showers of rain and snow. The mountains will see snow showers and possibly a few inches of accumulation. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, but 20s and 30s in the mountains. With the wind it will feel even colder to be outside. That front will clear for Friday which will be mostly sunny with near normal high temperatures. Unfortunately this coming weekend will not be as warm and sunny as Easter weekend. Another cold front will cross the state on Saturday with showers of rain and snow, wind, and a reinforcing shot of chilly air. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. The mountains will have highs in the 20s and 30s with more snow showers and wind. Sunday will be cool with a few snow showers. Highs will be below normal in the 40s with a blustery northwest wind. Below normal temperatures and a few light snow showers will continue into the beginning of next week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist