Pacific moisture is heading inland, what that means for Montana in the coming days

A ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the forecast Wednesday resulting in continued inversions and degraded air quality. We're also tracking localized fog in some of the inner mountain valleys this morning - use caution when out on your morning commute.

This morning seeing Seeley Lake, Helena, Hamilton and Butte experience "moderate" air quality which means sensitive groups should limit outdoor exposure. Air Stagnation Advisories are in effect for western Montana counties through Thursday.

Conditions are set to shift in Montana tomorrow as pacific storms work their way inland bringing rain and snow. Thursday PM through Friday AM we'll see scattered snow showers to the higher elevations of the Rockies. These disturbances will also bring more cloud cover to the Treasure State. This moisture will continue bringing rounds of active weather towards western/central Montana through Monday.

With this system, we are tracking periods of heavy pass level snow which could impact travel with reduced visibility and slippery road conditions.

Temperatures are set to decline Thursday with widespread highs in the 30s, but quickly warm back up towards the weekend. Temperatures are not quite cold enough over the weekend and into next week to result in widespread snow. We're due to climb back into the 50s Monday in Great Falls and by Tuesday in Helena. That means above average temps by about 10-20 degrees.

