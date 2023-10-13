Partly Cloudy Skies Make for a Nice Weekend & Solar Eclipse Viewing

The weekend is here and so is sunshine and warmer temperatures, which will not only make for a great Saturday and Sunday but for viewing of the solar eclipse. After a stormy week with showers, cool temperatures and a lot of clouds, we've got great timing with clearing for the solar eclipse Saturday morning. Saturday will be partly cloudy, and with as much as 70% of the sun being blocked by the moon, the light through the morning hours will be dim. The eclipse will occur between 9:00am and noon with peak eclipse happening at about 10:26am. Some high thin cirrus clouds may filter out even more light making the morning hours darker than usual. The rest of Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy in the morning with a few isolated showers over the mountains and across northwest Montana. The afternoon will have more sunshine and get a little warmer with highs in the 60s. The next storm arrives on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Another warm-up is possible late in the week into the 3rd weekend of October.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist