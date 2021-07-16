Passing storms will keep fire danger high until tonight

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued in southwest and portions of central and west-central Montana until tonight.

AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH will go into effect Sunday and will remain in effect until Wednesday.

Thursday, a few showers and thunderstorms will move in from southwest Montana tonight. This system will not be a rainmaker. The biggest threats will be lightning and wind. As dry as fuels have been across most of the area, any lighting strikes have the potential of starting a new wildfire.

Friday will be similar to Thursday conditions hot, sunny, and hazy. The chance for another round of showers and thunderstorms will favor the southern half of the state. The high temperatures will remain in the 80s, 90s, and triple digits.

Looking ahead into the weekend and next week, the temperatures will continue to soar, and records will likely fall.

A.R. 😊

