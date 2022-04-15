Pastel Colors for Easter Weekend

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of central and northern Montana.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for far northeast Montana.

This has been a record breaking week of cold and snow, with more to come over the holiday weekend. For 5 straight days there was record cold recorded in the state. And now heading into the weekend, another storm system will spread snow from west to east across the state on Saturday. Snow should continue Saturday night into Easter Sunday morning. Several inches are possible. Snow will wind down and the clouds should break up through the morning into the afternoon. Highs will warm into the 30s and 40s. Sorry folks, some Easter Egg hunts may need to be indoors. The day will improve weatherwise through the afternoon but there will be scattered snow showers. Yet another storm is possible toward Tuesday. A mix of rain and snow showers and isolated thunderstorms will bring even more beneficial moisture, but this storm will likely have very strong wind. More unsettled weather with showers and mountain snow will continue through the end of the week into next weekend. Most of the next week will have below average temperatures. This has been quite a cool and wet April so far.

Have a happy Easter.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist