Pattern Change Coming from the Pacific

Baby steps... Montana just endured a stretch of record cold that seemingly washed away the memory of how mild February had been, but temperatures have slowly been warming up. Each day through the weekend should get incrementally warmer as the arctic airmass moves out and is replaced by a Pacific airmass. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs breaking the freezing point on Saturday and skies will be mostly sunny. It will be windy on the Continental Divide and over the plains. Sunday will be partly cloudy with warmer temperatures in the 40s to around 50. The warmup continues for Monday with some areas reaching the lower to mid 50s. The pattern for next week will be mild with more rain and snow west of the Continental Divide. Many areas will have several days in the 50s for highs. Toward the end of the week and the first weekend of March, a stronger and colder storm could mean significant snow for the state.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist