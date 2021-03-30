Plan for a messy start to your day

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will remain in effect until 9 am for the Rocky Mountain Front, portions of central Montana, and southwest Montana.

Morning snow will make for a messy morning commute for some. Light snow covered the roads in portions of northwest, northcentral, central, and southwest Montana. By mid-morning, clearer conditions will prevail. Roads that are covered with snow will become scattered with slush. Behind the passage of yesterday's fronts, today is expected to be another cool day. Daytime highs will remain below average for the entire state. By tonight drier air will start to move back in.

Wednesday will be warmer and sunnier. High temperatures will trend between five to ten degrees above average. Aside from a few locations in southcentral Montana, daytime highs will remain in the 50s.

Thursday into the start of the weekend, fire weather conditions will return to the state. The wind will redevelop, daytime highs will soar into the 60s and 70s, and low humidity is expected. Anyone considering open burning should check local conditions and follow all safety precautions and regulations before starting a fire.

Good Friday will be good to us, and daytime highs will again top out in the 60s and low 70s.

The weekend will start dry and warm, but by Sunday, a spring storm will be heading this way bringing rain to the lower elevations and another round of snow to the mountains.

