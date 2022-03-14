Pleasant & Springlike for Pi Day (3-14)

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and East Glacier areas into Tuesday evening.

Happy Monday and happy pi-day (3.14). It was a happy day with pleasantly warm conditions for most of the state. A pattern with storm systems coming in from the Pacific will dominate our weather this week with mild temperatures, consistently strong wind east of the Continental Divide, and heavier precipitation west of the Divide especially in the mountains. Tuesday a storm system will move in from the Pacific. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the wind will be fairly strong. There will be snow in the western mountains, along and west of the Divide. A few mixed rain and snow showers will move just east of the Divide. Several inches of snow will accumulate in the mountains. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60 in the lower elevations, but in the 20s and 30s in the mountains. Wednesday will have a lot of atmospheric instability which will result in widespread snow showers through the late morning and the afternoon. It will be the type of day that the sun could be out, followed by a quick hitting snow shower, followed by more sun. Some of the snow showers will be heavy, especially over the mountains and a few inches of snow could accumulate there. Thursday is St. Patrick's Day and will be quite a beautiful day. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with a lot of sunshine. Another minor storm will move through on Friday with just a few isolated showers in the lower elevations, and snow showers in the mountains. Saturday is the final day of winter and it will be mostly sunny and very mild with highs in the 50s to around 60. Spring officially begins at 9:33am on Sunday. Ironically a new storm moving through the West will likely bring colder temperatures and snow to Montana. Highs will be much cooler in the 30s to around 40, and the wet snow could accumulate through the day.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist