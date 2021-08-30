Here's a reminder that summer is still with us

This past weekend was simply amazing; not only were the temperatures comfortable the wind wasn't an issue. The entire state was smoke and haze-free. Thankfully, pleasant weather will stick with us today. Under a more southwesterly flow aloft, most locations will notice an increase in smoke and haze. Aside from the haze, the state will be under the influence of a weak ridge of high pressure that will keep us dry with sunny to mostly sunny skies. The high temperatures will remind us that summer is still with us; most locations will have highs topping out in the 80s and 90s.

A dry front will hold the temperatures back five to ten degrees and kick up the wind on Tuesday. The high temperatures will cool to the 70s in western Montana but remain in the low 80s in central Montana; ahead of the dry front, eastern Montana highs will stay in the 90s, and winds are expecting gusts up to 35 mph at times, which will heighten the fire concern in eastern Montana.

Wednesday is the first day of September which is Meteorological Fall. Meteorological seasons are simply broken up based on the annual temperature, whereas Astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun. Fall-like temperatures will take us through the first few days of September.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊

