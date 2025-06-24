Pleasantly Warming Up

Temperatures continue a climb after unseasonably chilly weather last weekend. It's not getting too hot too quickly, making for some pleasant late June conditions. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few isolated thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon. Thursday will have the best chance for thunderstorms as a weak cold front moves across Montana. Highs will be a tad cooler in the 70s to around 80. An isolated storm is possible Friday and Satuday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to low 80s. The storms likely dry up on Sunday with clear skies and highs inching their way up through the 80s. Monday, the final day of June will have highs approaching 90. The beginning of July looks hot with temperatures in the 90s heading into Independence Day but some thunderstorm activity will continue.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist