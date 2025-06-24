Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Pleasantly Warming Up

Pleasantly Warming Up
Special.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack6.png
Futuretrack7.png
Day1.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted
and last updated

Temperatures continue a climb after unseasonably chilly weather last weekend. It's not getting too hot too quickly, making for some pleasant late June conditions. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few isolated thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon. Thursday will have the best chance for thunderstorms as a weak cold front moves across Montana. Highs will be a tad cooler in the 70s to around 80. An isolated storm is possible Friday and Satuday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to low 80s. The storms likely dry up on Sunday with clear skies and highs inching their way up through the 80s. Monday, the final day of June will have highs approaching 90. The beginning of July looks hot with temperatures in the 90s heading into Independence Day but some thunderstorm activity will continue.

Have a great day,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader