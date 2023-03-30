Plenty of Snowpack as March Ends

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front for Saturday night into Sunday.

After another round of March snow, the snowpack in the mountains and the lower elevations is very healthy. This latest storm produced as much as 3-6" in the lower elevations and up to 12" in the mountains of southern Montana. The storm is winding down and snow will continue to diminish through the night. A few areas could still see up to 1-2" of additional accumulation. Friday will be a warmer but windy day. Highs will climb into the 40s to around 50 under partly cloudy skies. There will be a few snow showers over and near the mountains. Southwest wind will start to pick up across the plains and the Continental Divide, gusting higher than 40mph. Saturday is April 1st and this is no April Fools joke. Highs will be milder but still below average by a few degrees. A cold front will cross the state with the chance of mixed rain/snow showers in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. Snow squalls and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Strong west wind will howl across the entire state making it uncomfortable to be outside. Scattered snow showers, strong wind and below average temperatures will continue for Sunday. Most of the lower elevations will be partly cloudy at least. Yet another snowstorm is possible Monday through Tuesday and accumulation could be significant again. Looking ahead to around Easter Weekend that's when some warmer air is likely to finally move across the West and Montana.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist