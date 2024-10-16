Positive Changes Afoot

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Thursday into Friday morning for the mountains of southern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Thursday into Friday morning for the Big Belt, Castle and Bridger Mountains.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the higher terrain south and west of Helena until noon Thursday.

A cold front is already delivering rain and mountain snow along with cooler air that will slow the wildfire activity and clean up the air. Already the air quality is improving with some rain and snow falling on fires in Montana and Idaho. The front will continue to work through the state with some showers in the lower elevations. Snow levels will drop through the night into Thursday morning but any light accumulating snow will be in the mountains. Thursday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with mixed rain/snow showers in the lower elevations near the mountains, and snow showers in the mountains. Helena, Townsend and Boulder could have a period of rain and/or wet snow Thursday morning. Afternoon highs will be cooler in the 40s and 50s, 30s in the mountains. Air quality will improve behind the front and with rain and snow falling over the wildfires. Thursday night into Friday early morning some snow will fly down around the Bozeman area if anyone is traveling that way. Friday will turn mostly sunny with highs again staying in the 40s and 50s. The weekend will be dry and a little warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s. Another front will move through Sunday afternoon into Monday with a chance at more showers and mountain snow showers. October is finally showing up.

Enjoy the cleaner air,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist