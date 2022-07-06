Possible Tornado; Severe Storms for Days Still

Watch Now
Posted at 5:41 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 20:39:36-04

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH continues for most of the state through Wednesday Evening.
A FLOOD WATCH continues for central and eastern Montana into Thursday morning.

Thunderstorms pummeled much of Montana again on Wednesday. Storms have produced large hail, damaging wind, heavy downpours, and possibly one brief tornado. A funnel cloud was spotted in the vicinity of Geyser and Stanford, and possibly touched down to the ground near Skull Butte which would make it a tornado. Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday evening before dying down after dark. More thunderstorms are likely on Thursday afternoon as well in the afternoon and evening. Friday and Saturday could be extremely stormy at times with more severe weather possible. This is unusual for this time of year. Fortunately these storms are not dry, but new wildfire starts are still possible. Storm frequency should begin to diminish on Sunday with Monday possibly being the first storm-free day in a while. By the middle of next week there will likely be more typical heat and dry weather. Climatologically at that time, we enter the hottest time of year. Usually the second half of July through the first week of August is when the northern hemisphere experiences the hottest temperatures.

Have a great day.
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

