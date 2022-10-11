Post front stability

A canadian cold front dropped out of the northwest into Montana overnight into early Tuesday morning; bringing with it rain and thunderstorms for much of central Montana. Helena didn't quite catch the majority of rainfall like Great Falls and the Highwoods, however a decent rainfall did land in Helena. The atmospheric pattern will return to patterns similar to what we've experienced in Montana over the past few weeks. Those similar patterns being high pressure taking control of the weather and a few common signs of a high pressure system like increased heating, atmospheric stability, and more sunshine with less cloud cover. Something to note is that a high pressure fueled ridge will quickly build over the Pacific Northwest, but the axis, or center, of this will be to the west of Montana, which will open the door for our next big moisturte event Saturday. Eastern Montana should see some rainfall and potentially thunderstorms Wednesday evening. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -