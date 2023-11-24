Post-Thanksgiving Weather Drier Than Aunt Bertha's Turkey

Happy Thanksgiving! It was a little snowy and slippery for the holiday but a stretch of sunny and dry weather will prevail for the rest of the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be slightly below normal but there will be no issues with additional snow. After some morning clouds, Friday will turn mostly sunny with highs in the 20s and low 30s. There will be some blowing snow along the Rocky Mountain Front to potentially Great Falls as the wind picks up out of the west late in the day. High pressure will continue to move in for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Saturday will start clear but clouds will increase through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 20s and 30s. A weak front will produce a few scattered snow showers across north-central and northeast Montana late but little to no accumulation will occur. Sunday is another big travel day and it looks like smooth sailing under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40 with a little wind across the plains. Mainly dry and sunny weather will continue next week. A ridge of high pressure will build across the West, so travel conditions will be good through most of the week.

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist