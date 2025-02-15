Powder Filled Presidents' Day Weekend

A little light snow fell across the state on Valentine's Day but another more significant storm will blanket Montana in heavy snow through Presidents' Day. The arctic air is not budging anytime soon so this cold and snowy February stretch will continue. Presidents' Weekend is here and the cold and snow are locked in. While the weekend begins with a little sunshine, most of Saturday will be overcast to mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers here and there. Highs will be cold again in the 0s and 10s. Sunday, snow will increase again as the next storm moves in. Highs will stay cold in the 0s and -0s. Moderate to heavy snow will fall through Sunday night. Presidents' Day on Monday will be very snowy. Highs will hold in the 0s and -0s. Snow will accumulate several more inches through the holiday into Tuesday morning while staying bitterly cold. As the storm moves out, arctic high pressure will move in. Tuesday's highs will be between 0 and -15, and Tuesday night will be another bone chilling night with lows -20 to -40. Toward the end of the week and the final weekend of February, slightly warmer air will move in. Some of the state could actually pop above freezing for the first time in weeks.

Have a good weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz