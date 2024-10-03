Powerful Wind Event Coming

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for parts of western and central Montana for Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for southwest Montana for Friday afternoon and evening.

If you thought it's been windy lately, just wait. A powerful wind event is headed to Montana that could cause damage to branches, trees and possibly structures. But before the weather gets worse, it gets better. High pressure will move in for mainly clear skies and light wind on Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s briefly dropping below average again. All in all, Thursday will be a gorgeous autumn day. Calm conditions and light wind will not last long as another front will approach late on Friday. Highs will be well up into the 70s and low 80s with a moderately strong wind across the state but as the front crosses Montana on Friday night, the wind will be very powerful along with a chance at a few showers and mountain snow showers. Most of the state will experience high wind with gusts topping out between 40-70mph. Some damage to branches, trees and some buildings is possible. Some of that wind will carry over into Saturday but the wind will gradually ease up through the afternoon. Highs will be cooler, back down in the 50s and 60s along with mainly clear skies. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a bit windy across the plains. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. One thing missing from this forecast is precipitation. There does not appear to be any significant rain or snow anytime soon as the first half of October appears very dry.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist