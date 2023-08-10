Pretty Awesome August Weather For Now

It's a beautiful stretch of August weather with comfortable temperatures, lots of sunshine, moderate wind and fire danger, so enjoy it while we have it. Wednesday's cold front produced rain on most of the state's wildfires but Thursday's wind was a concern and a test for how active the fires were. The good news is most if not all of the fires showed little to no growth. The recent cool, wet weather has slowed the fires allowing firefighters to manage hot spots. The weather over the next several days will have near normal temperatures and a bit of a breeze, but the fire danger will not be screaming high, not yet. Friday will be a sunny day with lighter wind and highs in the 70s and 80s. This coming weekend will be different than last weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms across eastern Montana as a weak front moves through. This front will keep highs in the 70s and 80s for Saturday. Sunday will be similar with highs again in the 70s and 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s, and clear skies should allow for good viewing of the Perseid Meteor Shower. Temperatures next week could briefly heat up into the mid and upper 90s for some areas on Monday through Wednesday. A cold front could cool things off later Wednesday into Thursday with a few rain showers, but overall the middle of August looks hot and dry.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorlogist