Pretty Lovely Through Labor Day

Since the middle of August, there has been some beautiful weather with the help of rain and cooler temperatures. While fire season is not over with, the mid-month switch in weather patterns has slowed much of the fire activity across Montana. There is also some nice late summer weather that will continue through Labor Day Weekend. Some wildfire smoke from Idaho, Washington, California and Oregon has blown back over Montana. Air quality largely remains "good". A southwest flow will continue to blow smoke into Montana on Tuesday. There will be a cold front moving through the state, but the front will be dry. Temperatures will be warm in the 80s and 90s, and winds could gust up to 30mph. Tuesday's fire danger will be very high. The wind and warmth may even bring back some life on Montana's wildfires. Conditions will improve Wednesday with cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s, and the wind will be much lighter as well. Thursday will be a pleasant early September day with mostly sunny skies, light wind, and comfortable temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Friday will be warmer with a slight chance of a thunderstorm, but most of the state should be dry. This weekend is Labor Day Weekend and the weather looks almost perfect. Temperatures will be warm in the 80s and low 90s, so summer is not over with yet. The wind could be gusty, especially on Sunday, which means the fire danger will be very high. There does not appear to be much moisture anytime soon. Each day that it does not rain, the fire danger creeps right back up. So please be careful with your weekend outdoor plans.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist