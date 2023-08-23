Pretty Pleasant Summer Weather into September

The end of August and the beginning of September is near, and besides a few hot and windy days the late summer weather looks quite enjoyable. Thursday's skies will be sunny, the humidity will be much lower, and highs will be in the 70s to around 80. A northwest wind could gust up to 20mph and some Canadian wildfire smoke may come down into Montana making for hazy skies. Overall it should be a fantastic late August day. Friday will be a beautiful summer day too with highs in the 70s and 80s. A little moisture from a tropical wave could trigger isolated thunderstorms late on Friday evening. This coming weekend will be much warmer and drier than the last. Highs will climb back up into the 80s to around 90. A few isolated storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday over the southern mountains. After all of this recent rain, the fire danger has been temporarily lowered. Most of the fires have had significant rainfall, allowing firefighters to get more control. However, fire season is not over with yet. Early next week will be hot and windy with highs in the 90s, raising the fire danger once again. Cooler air will begin moving back in on Wednesday but there will be a lot of wind.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist