Quiet End to January

That was a beautiful January day with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Besides a "blip" on the radar, most of the rest of the month will be quite pleasant for January standards. Typically this can be a very cold and dark time of year. However, the next several days will have abundant sunshine, mild temperatures and very little snow. Wednesday will start out with a lot of sunshine again but a weak front will drop south from Canada with just a few snow showers through the afternoon and evening. Little to no accumulation is likely. Thursday will be a mostly sunny day with a bit of a breeze over the plains. Highs will again be in the 30s and 40s. Another mini January Thaw is likely for Friday and this weekend. High pressure will make for mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures. There will be strong wind gusts of up to 50mph over the plains, but the valleys will have minor inversions and light wind. Highs in the valleys will range from the 30s to around 40, while the plains will climb through the 40s to around 50 from Friday to Sunday. A chance of snow is likely on Monday and the beginning of February is looking very cold with temperatures possibly dropping below zero with several inches of snow. Very cold temperatures and an active storm track will continue into the middle of the month.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist