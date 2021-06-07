Quiet Today, Stormy Tomorrow

Monday started with light rain showers lingering in central and northeast Montana. Rain showers will give away to mainly dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. The high temperatures will trend in the 70s. A weak disturbance will move from south to north and kick off showers mainly after midnight between 3 am, and 5 am.

Tuesday, the potential for isolated storms will move back into portions of north-central, southwest, and eastern Montana. The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging wind, hail, and frequent lightning. Portions of eastern Montana will have a higher chance of getting large hail, and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Wednesday will be another stormy day across the state. The best chances for storm activity will kick off in the afternoon/evening.

Thursday will be a cooler day. The high temperatures will fall into the 50, 60s, and 70s. Eastern Montana's high temperatures will stay in the 80s and 90s.

Friday into the weekend, an area of high pressure will return, and that will result in mainly dry conditions, mostly sunny skies, and the high temperatures climbing back into the 80s and 90s

Have a great day!

A.R 😊

