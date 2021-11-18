Quiet Weather After Wild Windstorm

While still a bit breezy in parts of Montana, the worst of the wind storm blew out of here. A new storm will move in from the Pacific on Thursday with increasing clouds. Highs will reach the 40s which is average for this time of year. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers in the lower elevations through the afternoon and evening. Snow accumulation of up to a few inches will be confined to the mountains but there could be a little coating of snow in the lower elevations by Saturday morning. This weekend will be fairly quiet. Saturday will be partly cloudy. Highs will reach the 30s and 40s with a wind up to 20mph. A cold front will clip north-central and northeast Montana were temperatures will get quite cold Saturday night where lows could be close to 0. Sunday will be a tale of two halves, with the eastern side of the state chilly and partly cloudy with highs only in the 20s and 30s. The western part of the state will be mostly cloudy with warmer temperatures in the 40s. Monday a warm airmass will move across Montana with highs in the 50s and 60s. A few record highs may be challenged again. Tuesday will have a few snow showers across the state with highs in the 30s and 40s. Wednesday will also have a few snow showers but travelers ahead of Thanksgiving should not have much trouble driving in state. Travels that are hitting the airways on Wednesday should not have much of an impact either as most of the country looks quiet. Right now, Thanksgiving Day here in Montana looks partly cloudy and windy with a few snow showers, highs should be in the 40s.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist