Quiet Weather Now But a Solar Storm is Coming

Very tame November weather will continue for Montana but a severe geomagnetic storm will hit Earth the next few nights with the potential for significant aurora borealis. There will be some cloud cover at night but there is potential for a multi-day showing of the northern lights. So check out the sky at night. Wednesday will be a mild day, starting off mostly cloudy but becoming partly sunny through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, and the wind will be light. Thursday will be another warm November day with highs mainly in the 60s. A few spots in north-central Montana may hit 70 and a few record highs are possible. The wind will increase across the plains and the Rocky Mountain Front. Another cold front with little precipitation and a strong push of wind will move through on Friday. There will be some snow showers in the mountains, a few rain showers in the lower elevations, strong west wind, and highs in the 40s to around 50. This weekend will be fairly quiet. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated rain and snow showers. It will be breezy. Sunday will be partly cloudy with wind returning to the plains. Another weak front could bring some light rain and snow to the state later Monday night into Tuesday. There are no strong storms or arctic air in the forecast. The northern lights are likely to be out over the next few nights.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist