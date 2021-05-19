Rain and Snow Returns

A WINTER STORM WARNING will go into effect tonight for the Rocky Mountain Front.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect tonight for areas of central and western Montana.

Wednesday, an upper-level storm system will move in and bring cloudy skies, widespread showers, and cooler temperatures. Showers will begin late morning/early afternoon in portions of west-central and southwest Montana. The high temperatures will begin to cool to the 50s and 60s. Overnight temperatures will drop near to below freezing, allowing rain to transition into snow in some valley locations and in portions of north-central Montana.

Thursday, daytime highs will fall into the 30s and 40s. A few locations in north-central Montana will likely wake up to a mix of rain/snow. The heaviest snow accumulations will be along the Continental Divide and Rocky Mountain Front. Up to 20" of snow could fall along the Rocky Mountain Front, with isolated higher amounts, and between three to six inches could fall in some locations in north-central Montana by Saturday morning. While warm ground temperatures may help to limit snowfall accumulations, trees and power lines will quickly cool to near freezing, allowing snow to rapidly accumulate on them, especially given the wet nature of the snow. Travel will become difficult across mountain passes such as; Marias, MacDonald, Rogers, Kings Hill, and Homestake passes. Snow will continue Thursday night into Friday morning. While severe winter conditions return to portions of the state, a potential risk for a few severe thunderstorms will move across southeast Montana. Some storm cells could produce small hail, strong wind, and heavy downpours.

Friday, scattered lower elevation rain and mountain snow will continue into the weekend.

The precipitation that will fall over the next few days will be extremely beneficial to ongoing drought conditions.

Have a great day.

A.R.


