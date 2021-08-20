Rain Continues Through the Start of the Weekend

Friday expect mostly cloudy skies, cool temperatures, more rain, and breezy conditions. The high temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s. Morning showers will become scattered in nature during the afternoon. Another disturbance moves in and kicks off showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday. As the rain continues in the lower elevations, the mountains of south-central Montana will get snow. Central and eastern Montana will have more wind on tap than areas west of the Divide.

Saturday will have widespread showers, fall-like temperatures, and mostly cloudy skies. The highs will trend in the 60s and 70s. Rain totals amounts will likely stay between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. Higher amounts are possible with stronger cells.

Sunday morning, a few showers will linger before dry conditions move in. The high temperatures will climb into the 70s, and the wind is expected to pick up.

Recent rainfall and upcoming showers will likely keep the air quality tolerably and put a dent in ongoing drought conditions.

The start of next week will be mainly dry, with highs remaining in the 70s.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊

