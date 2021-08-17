Rain is On The Way

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for eastern Montana until midnight.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY will go into effect from 2 pm today until Wednesday evening.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for portions of central, south-central, and southeast Montana until 6 pm.

AN AIR QUALITY WARNING has been issued for the entire state until mid-morning.

A potent cold front and a low-pressure system will move through the Treasure State today and bring much-needed precipitation and relief from wildfire smoke that has been impacting the air quality across the state. Showers will move in from northwest Montana and track through west-central, southwest, and central Montana during the afternoon/evening. Daytime highs will be nearly 30 degrees cooler, and overnight lows will only reach the low to mid-40s in the lower elevations. Light snow above 7000" along the Continental Divide will be possible. Tuesday's showers will be beneficial to firefighters fighting local wildfires and ongoing drought conditions. Heavy downpours can be expected Tuesday night into Wednesday over many locations in west-central, southwest, central and north-central Montana. Rain totals will likely exceed over an inch by Thursday. With periods of heavy rain, localized flooding cannot be ruled out.

Wednesday will be noticeably colder. The passage of Tuesday's cold front, rain showers, and cloud cover will keep the high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday will be another cool and rainy day. The high temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s. Stormy weather will track into eastern Montana.

Friday, expect more rain, more wind, and well below-average temperatures.

