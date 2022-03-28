Rain Showers Turn to Snow for Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the higher terrain of Cascade County, especially for the Little Belt Mountains and Kings Hill Pass.

A new storm system has moved in, ending a very warm and dry stretch. It's the end of March and the seasons can and will clash. Rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are likely into the night. Precipitation amounts will typically range from 0.10 to 0.50". A cold front will move through the state tonight with falling temperatures and falling snow levels. Rain will mix with and change to snow for the mountains and the lower elevations by Tuesday morning. There will be a light accumulation of a few inches in the mountains, with a coating up to 1-2" in the lower elevations. The snow should not have much of an impact on travel as the road surface temperatures are too warm for the snow to stick. Tuesday will start out cloudy, snowy and chilly but the clouds will break up through the afternoon and highs will warm back into the 40s to around 50. The afternoon and evening should be quite pleasant as sunshine returns. Tuesday night will be chilly, with lows dipping into the 20s and even a few 10s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 50s to around 60. Another storm system will move in Thursday with widespread showers of rain and snow. The mountains could pick up a few inches of additional snow through the day. There will be rain showers, snow showers, sun showers, and potentially even a few isolated thunderstorms. It will be windy with highs in the 40s and 50s, but 30s in the mountains. Friday will be partly cloudy with a few lingering mountain snow showers but otherwise there will be no jokes for April Fool's Day. The first weekend in April will be fairly typical with some sunshine, temperatures in the 50s and 60s, a few showers, an isolated thunderstorm, and some mountain snow showers.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist