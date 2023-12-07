Rain/snow showers migrate into Montana along with cooling temperatures

Low pressure activity is trekking through western/central Montana today and we're looking at off and on rain/snow showers. Temperatures are cooling with this system and we're looking at highs dropping into the 40s this afternoon. Because temperatures are a bit too warm, rain will fall in the lower valleys with snow to the mountains. Driving on the passes will prove dangerous today due to the possibility of ice and freezing rain.

KTVH

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the following areas:

Gallatin and Madison County Mountains

Centennial Mountains

East Glacier Park Region

Northwest Beaverhead County

Bears Paw Mountains

Little Belt Mountains - Kings Hill area

Essex

Marias Pass

Polebridge

Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake

Bad Rock Canyon

Lower Clark Fork Region

Lolo Pass

Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass

Southern Clearwater Mountains

KTVH

KTVH

This unsettled weather will stick around with us the next few days. Temperatures will continue to decline Friday and Saturday into the 30s meaning more widespread snow.