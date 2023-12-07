Rain/snow showers migrate into Montana along with cooling temperatures

Low pressure activity is trekking through western/central Montana today and we're looking at off and on rain/snow showers. Temperatures are cooling with this system and we're looking at highs dropping into the 40s this afternoon. Because temperatures are a bit too warm, rain will fall in the lower valleys with snow to the mountains. Driving on the passes will prove dangerous today due to the possibility of ice and freezing rain.
Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the following areas:
Gallatin and Madison County Mountains
Centennial Mountains
East Glacier Park Region
Northwest Beaverhead County
Bears Paw Mountains
Little Belt Mountains - Kings Hill area
Essex
Marias Pass
Polebridge
Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake
Bad Rock Canyon
Lower Clark Fork Region
Lolo Pass
Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass
Southern Clearwater Mountains
This unsettled weather will stick around with us the next few days. Temperatures will continue to decline Friday and Saturday into the 30s meaning more widespread snow.