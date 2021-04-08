Rain, Snow & Thunderstorms Bring Needed Wet Weather

A vigorous low pressure moving through the state on Thursday produced rain, snow and even some thunderstorms. Most of the state is at least "DRY" on the drought monitor, and far eastern Montana is technically under "EXTREME" drought status. Moisture is needed for most of the state. Precipitation from this system is not robust or a drought buster, but it is beneficial. Showers of rain and snow will continue moving east through the state. The storm will clear for Friday which will be mostly sunny and temperatures will rebound up into the 50s to around 60. However, another drop in the temperatures will happen this weekend. A cold front will cross the state on Saturday with showers of rain and snow, wind, and a reinforcing shot of chilly air. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. The mountains will have highs in the 20s and 30s with more snow showers and wind. An area of snow will likely move through central Montana Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will be cool and blustery with a few snow showers. Highs will be below normal in the 40s. Next week's weather pattern will be cool, cloudy, blustery with a chance of snow almost every day. The flow will come out of the northeast, creating upslope conditions. Light snow will be scattered through the state just about every day. Do not expect significant snow accumulation in the lower elevations, but an inch or two could accumulate here or there. Next week will certainly be a gray and chilly stretch of April weather with light precipitation.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

