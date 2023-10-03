Rainy and cool Tuesday with scattered afternoon t-storms

Diminishing showers and mountain snow above 7000 ft drape over Montana Tuesday morning. Temperatures have dropped to below normal levels with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s across the state with this low pressure system. Despite the sun coming out this afternoon, it's going to feel chilly. This sunshine will destabilize the atmosphere enough to help with the development of isolated thunderstorms through late afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow another round of weak low pressure will drop in from the north bringing us more scattered showers with slightly warmer temps.

From there, a ridge of high pressure builds back over the state and we'll see our temperatures significantly increase to above normal temperatures over the weekend in the upper 70s.

KTVH