Rainy, Stormy Night

A potent little low pressure will produce thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain tonight into Friday. Heavy rain is spreading northeast through the evening and overnight. Friday is a pretty big travel day ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. There will be more clouds and showers up on the Hi-line. Elsewhere, a few thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon and evening. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s to near 70. Saturday will be the mostly sunny with mostly cloudy skies over southern and eastern Montana. There will be scattered showers, a few thunderstorms, and some high mountain snow mainly over the eastern half of the state. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, to near 70 around Helena. Sunday will be a gorgeous day for most of the state with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. There may be a few isolated showers over central and eastern Montana. Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s. A few big thunderstorms will likely develop over the western mountains and drift east off of the Continental Divide and Rocky Mountain Front through the evening. Overall the holiday weekend will feel summery for the unofficial start of the new season. Temperatures will stay warm next week with thunderstorms returning Tuesday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist