Rays for Days

The snow is moving out and Montana is looking at a sunny stretch that will continue through this weekend and most of next week. That was a pretty good snow on Friday with a few inches accumulating in the lower elevations and almost a foot in some of the mountains. That could be the last snow for the month as a Rex Block weather pattern develops across Montana and the West. A Rex Block weather pattern is a high pressure to the north of a low pressure, and this pattern persists for a while. Montana will be on the high pressure side of this setup with a low pressure hanging out to our south over the four corner states for days. High pressure will move in for the final weekend of January with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Both days will have highs in the 20s and 30s. High pressure will dominate the weather across the West for the rest of January. Valley inversions will develop with chinook wind across the plains. The next storm might not come until the first weekend of February with snow and possibly another blast of arctic air.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist