Ready For A Clean Break

After a long string of turbulent weather days last week, we're flipping the table this week in Montana. Pretty much each day last week had thunderstorms and some area of Montana under a risk for severe weather. This week, high pressure takes firm control of our atmospheric patterns as a large ridge builds over the state. This will lead to warmer and drier conditions over the next few days. Skies will be crystal clear blue over the next two and a half days as the high pressure system continues to stick around. Wednesday afternoon the potential is there for afternoon thunderstorms, but these won't do much to limit temperature highs as multiple areas, like Helena and Great Falls; will push very near or above 100 degrees. Monday's highs will most likely hover around the mid to upper 80s, but the rest of the week will be above 90 degrees, so stay hydrated when outdoors. Also, the potential exists multiple days for temperatures to plow past 100 degrees; so plan your outdoor activities and travel accordingly. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -