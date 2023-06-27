Real Montana Summer About to Start

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for parts of central, southern and eastern Montana through Wednesday.

After a wet, stormy and cool spring that continued into early summer, "real" Montana summer weather is about to start. Some warmer and drier conditions are likely heading into the beginning of July for the Independence Day holiday weekend. However, another FLOOD WATCH continues for parts of Montana with more heavy rain with potential thunderstorms. Wednesday the area of low pressure will still be right over the state with scattered thunderstorms. Some showers and thunderstorms will develop in the morning with more numerous storms forming through the afternoon and evening. Highs again will be in the 70s to around 80. The low pressure will finally be on the move for Thursday with scattered storms across southeast Montana, isolated storms elsewhere. The trend will be for drier and warmer weather. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s. Friday will be a dry and warm day for most of Montana. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will warm into the 80s to around 90. A southwest wind will increase up to 20mph. Warm, dry and windy weather normally is a major concern for wildfires this time of year but not yet, as it's been very wet. Saturday is July 1st and the beginning of the July 4th holiday weekend. An isolated thunderstorm is possible both Saturday and Sunday but most areas will be dry. Highs will be warm in the 80s for most of the state. Although it has been wet, a persistent wind could lead to things drying out quickly so please be careful. A weak cold front will cross the state on Sunday with slightly cooler air on Monday, highs will be in the 70s to around 80. West wind will gust up to 20-25mph under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday, Independence Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s. Overall the holiday weekend looks warm and drier, but not too hot with screaming fire danger.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist