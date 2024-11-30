Really Cold for Parts of Montana

An arctic boundary continues to meander across the state with much colder temperatures the farther north and east you go. Southwestern Montana has been near normal with below normal temperatures across the Hi-Line and eastern Montana but changes are coming. Looking ahead through the holiday weekend into the beginning of December, the cold airmass will retreat and a warmup is on tap for all of Montana. Besides a little light snow and cloudy skies at times, the weather has been fairly nice considering what it could be at this time of year. There will be some areas of light snow and cold temperatures into the weekend, but changes are heading to Montana and across the West. A ridge of high pressure will be building across the West resulting mild and dry conditions for everyone for the beginning of December. Saturday will be mostly cloudy early with partly cloudy skies later in the afternoon. A couple of mountain snow showers are possible. It will be cold again for northeast Montana with light wind and highs in the 10s, central and western Montana will have highs in the 30s to around 40. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs again colder across northeast Montana. A little light snow could clip Sheridan County but most of the state will be dry. A ridge of high pressure will build across the West next week. The storm track will retreat to the north and conditions will be mild and dry for the beginning of December.

Have a great holiday weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist