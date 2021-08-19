Recent Record Cold & More Rain

A significant storm continues to have a dramatic impact on Montana and its wildfires. First it was record rainfall on Tuesday, but Wednesday's high temperatures set records for how cold they were. In fact, Great Falls had the earliest day in the season for a high temperature that did not reach 50. Lewistown also had a record cold high temperature in the upper 40s. Chilly temperatures slow a fire's activity and even though Thursday was dry, the cool temperatures and high humidity continued to help slow down this fire season. The main storm system is still centered down to the south of Montana and it will slowly move northeast through the night into Friday, spreading showers and thunderstorms across the state yet again. Friday will be cool with yet another round of wet weather moving into western Montana later in the day. More rain and thunderstorms will continue Friday night and Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s with widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning, but the afternoon will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. Another front with a chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible on Monday. Overall the temperatures will remain below average for next week, heading into the final weekend of August. Cooler temperatures will help preserve the moisture, hopefully holding off a return of extreme wildfire conditions.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

