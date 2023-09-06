Recent Wet Weather Helps with Wildfire Danger

An AIR QUALITY WARNING continues for most of central and eastern Montana into Wednesday.

A DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY is in effect for northeast Montana into Wednesday afternoon.

A record setting rain storm for some parts of Montana poured down on most of the state's wildfires, bringing us closer to the end of fire season. This storm also dragged down significant wildfire smoke from Canada resulting in unhealthy air for most of the state east of the Continental Divide. While eastern Montana is still looking at nasty air places like Great Falls, Helena and Cut Bank have seen much better air move in and it continues to improve. Even eastern Montana has bottomed out and is slowly improving. The smoke will slowly move out through Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday will be a nice late summer day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to around 80. More of a west wind should push any remaining wildfire smoke out of the state and the air quality will be much improved through the afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible late in the evening near the Continental Divide, Rocky Mountain Front, Helena and Great Falls. Thursday will be another great day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to around 80. There will be a few isolated storms but most places will be dry. Friday another storm system will move in with partly cloudy skies and a few thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the start of the weekend. Saturday will have a few showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 70s. Sunday will be drier but there still will be a few isolated thunderstorms around. Highs will be pleasant in the 70s.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist