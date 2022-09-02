Record Breaking Heat this Labor Day Weekend

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for most of the state.

Happy Labor Day Weekend! It's supposed to be the unofficial end of summer but record heat and extreme fire danger will hang over the holiday weekend. The weather over the next week will create the worst fire conditions that Montana will see in 2022 when all is said and done. A late summer heat wave will likely result in record highs including the hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of September for some Montana towns. Some cities in Montana have never hit 100 degrees in September, including Helena and Great Falls. Saturday is likely to be the day, with temperatures cooling just a bit after. Labor Day Weekend will be hot, dry and breezy. Record temperatures are possible all three days, with much of the state topping out right near 100 degrees on Saturday. This day could be the hottest day ever recorded in the month of September for numerous cities and towns. Isolated thunderstorms are possible as well. With record heat, gusty wind, low humidity and isolated thunderstorms, RED FLAG WARNING conditions will make for extreme fire danger. For Sunday and Monday, the afternoon readings will cool a few degrees into the mid and upper 90s, but still be near a record level. Afternoon wind will pick up to between 10-20mph just about every day. The heat continues after Labor Day with Tuesday will also very hot and windy. Wednesday could have extreme fire danger with a powerful wind and near record heat. Wind will continue Wednesday night into Thursday, but somewhat cooler air should start moving in with a chance at some showers and thunderstorms. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80s and scattered showers and thunderstorms. But the fire danger will be high through the weekend, peaking next week, and will likely be the worst wildfire conditions we experience all year. Wildfire smoke is already on the increase from growing fires outside of Montana. There are several large fires emitting smoke in Idaho, Oregon and northern California. Smoky skies are likely with the potential of deteriorating air quality this weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist