Record Breaking Storm Brushes Montana

A record breaking snowstorm that produced more than 4 FEET of snow in parts of Colorado and Wyoming is having a minor impact on Montana. Clouds spread into the state from this massive storm on Sunday, and on Monday a few areas of rain and snow developed.

Weather for 03/15/21 with Curtis Grevenitz

A rain/snow mix for eastern Montana will turn to snow through Tuesday morning. A light accumulation of a few inches is possible there. Interstate 90 east of Billings to the Wyoming border will be slick and snow covered if anyone is traveling that way. The rest of the state will be quiet with just a few clouds. Tuesday will start out with a few clouds in central and western areas, but become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Far eastern Montana will still have some snow through Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50, but only in the 30s for southeast Montana. St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday will be gorgeous and mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach the 50s for highs. Nice weather will continue on Thursday, with highs reaching the 60s for many towns. Friday will be warm with highs in the 50s and low 60s but a cold front will approach later in the day. Clouds will increase with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the day. The mountains will have mixed rain and snow showers with up to a couple inches of accumulation. Spring officially arrives Saturday morning at 3:37am. The first day of spring will be fairly typical of the new season here in Montana. There will be some periods of sunshine, a good breeze, mixed showers or rain and snow, and temperatures close to average in the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be a little sunnier without any showers.

