Record Breaking Storm Final Rain Totals

Some places in Montana only get 10-15" of rain and water equivalent in a year and the record breaking storm produced almost a year's worth of rain in just a couple days. After all of this recent rain, a drier stretch will develop through the final days of summer into the first part of autumn. Friday will start out mostly sunny but a cold front will drop south from Canada through the afternoon and evening. This will create just a few isolated showers but a stronger west to northwest wind will develop, gusting higher than 30mph at times. Highs on Friday will be in the 60s and 70s. A cooler airmass will move in behind the front and some areas will be looking at a frost or a freeze on Friday night. Most of the state will have lows in the 30s, some of the normally colder spots may drop into the 20s. Saturday is the final day of summer and it should be a crisp, sunny day with highs in the 50s and 60s. Another frost or freeze is possible on Saturday night. Sunday, the first day of autumn will be warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s. There will be a nice, dry, sunny and warm stretch through the beginning of next week with some areas getting back into the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Happy Friday eve,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist